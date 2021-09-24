Tolerance.ca
Why the UK's ambitious plans for a trade deal with the US have been shelved

By Alex de Ruyter, Professor of Economics and Director of the Centre for Brexit Studies, Birmingham City University
David Hearne, Researcher at the Centre for Brexit Studies, Birmingham City University
A trade deal between the UK and the US was once counted as a great potential prize of Brexit. But now those plans have been delayed, with no clear timetable in sight.

Downplaying expectations of an agreement between the two countries before he met with the US president on September 21, British prime minister Boris Johnson said that Joe Biden had a “lot…


