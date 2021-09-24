Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a team of musicologists and computer scientists completed Beethoven's unfinished 10th Symphony

By Ahmed Elgammal, Professor, Director of the Art & AI Lab, Rutgers University
When Beethoven died, all he left behind were some sketches for his 10th Symphony. Now, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence, the composer’s vision is coming to life.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


