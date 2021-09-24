Half of unvaccinated workers say they'd rather quit than get a shot – but real-world data suggest few are following through
By Jack J. Barry, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Public Interest Communications, University of Florida
Ann Christiano, Director, Center for Public Interest Communications, University of Florida
Annie Neimand, Research Director and Digital Strategist for frank, College of Journalism and Communications, University of Florida
While surveys have shown a large share of unvaccinated workers threatening to quit over a mandate, the reality is few actually do.
- Friday, September 24, 2021