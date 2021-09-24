Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Harvard’s humanist chaplain shows about atheism in America

By Penny Edgell, Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota
Wendy Cadge, Professor of Sociology and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies, Brandeis University
Share this article
At the end of August 2021, Harvard University’s organization of chaplains unanimously elected Greg Epstein as president. Epstein – the atheist, humanist author of “Good Without God” – will be responsible for coordinating the school’s more than 40 chaplains, who represent a broad range of religious backgrounds.

His election…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for rapid results from enquiry after journalists spied on in Georgia
~ A granular look at UK's COVID-19 'red list' shows why it's deeply flawed
~ Nevermind at 30: why the Nirvana baby lawsuit is a warning for parents
~ How a team of musicologists and computer scientists completed Beethoven's unfinished 10th Symphony
~ Half of unvaccinated workers say they'd rather quit than get a shot – but real-world data suggest few are following through
~ How conservative comic Greg Gutfeld became America's most popular late-night TV host
~ School year off to a rocky start? 4 ways parents can help kids get back on track
~ Federal police reform talks have failed – but local efforts stand a better chance of success
~ Long power outages after disasters aren't inevitable – but to avoid them, utilities need to think differently
~ Preliminary research finds that even mild cases of COVID-19 leave a mark on the brain – but it's not yet clear how long it lasts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter