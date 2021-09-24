Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

School year off to a rocky start? 4 ways parents can help kids get back on track

By Christopher A. Kearney, Professor of Psychology, University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Share this article
COVID-19 upended families’ morning routines. Getting kids back on schedule and sticking to it will help ease difficult transitions, a child psychologist explains.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF calls for rapid results from enquiry after journalists spied on in Georgia
~ A granular look at UK's COVID-19 'red list' shows why it's deeply flawed
~ Nevermind at 30: why the Nirvana baby lawsuit is a warning for parents
~ How a team of musicologists and computer scientists completed Beethoven's unfinished 10th Symphony
~ Half of unvaccinated workers say they'd rather quit than get a shot – but real-world data suggest few are following through
~ What Harvard’s humanist chaplain shows about atheism in America
~ How conservative comic Greg Gutfeld became America's most popular late-night TV host
~ Federal police reform talks have failed – but local efforts stand a better chance of success
~ Long power outages after disasters aren't inevitable – but to avoid them, utilities need to think differently
~ Preliminary research finds that even mild cases of COVID-19 leave a mark on the brain – but it's not yet clear how long it lasts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter