Federal police reform talks have failed – but local efforts stand a better chance of success
By Thaddeus L. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Natasha N. Johnson, Clinical Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Months of bipartisan talks in Congress aimed at reaching consensus over policing reforms have ended with no agreement. Two policing scholars argue that federal efforts are better placed focusing on supporting local measures.
- Friday, September 24, 2021