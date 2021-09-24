Tolerance.ca
How soon could carbon capture technology solve industry CO₂ shortages?

By Peter Styring, Professor of Chemical Engineering and Chemistry, University of Sheffield
The recent spike in natural gas prices has closed many plants that make fertiliser in the UK – sending a shockwave through lots of other industries.

This is because ammonia fertilisers are made from nitrogen and hydrogen, and the latter comes from breaking down natural gas – a process which gives off carbon dioxide as…


© The Conversation -


