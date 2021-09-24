Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan Women Fleeing Violence Lose Vital Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women in their bedroom at a women's shelter in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 20, 2017. © 2017 REBECCA CONWAY/AFP via Getty Images “My parents warned me they will kill me if I ever leave this shelter,” Najla, a woman of about 30, told me. “The worst thing is that I don’t have anyone to support me.” She has been in a shelter in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat for several years, ever since she went to the police to report her husband, who had repeatedly beaten her. When I spoke with her, her husband was being prosecuted but the court had not yet reached a verdict.…


Human Rights Watch


