Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF opens a new room for Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit on in its digital library against censorship

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsExactly twenty years after Dawit Isaak, a Swedish-Eritrean journalist, was incarcerated in Eritrea Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is opening a new room in the Uncensored Library on Minecraft in collaboration with the Dawit Isaak Library in Malmö/Sweden.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ In the world's largest Muslim population, most parents support sexual health education in schools
~ View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce falls (sort of) into step for the 'net zero' march
~ In Turkey, environmentalists struggle to preserve the city's remaining green spaces
~ Farmers groups lead the way in adapting to a changing climate
~ Life during the pandemic: An interview with former refugee, exiled cartoonist Eaten Fish
~ The AUKUS preparing a nuclear war to sustain Taiwan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Building trust with migrant and refugee communities is crucial for public health measures to work
~ Two governments claim to run Myanmar. So, who gets the country's seat at the UN?
~ Why the Australia-France submarine deal collapse was predictable
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on AUKUS fallout and the government moving to net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter