Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the world's largest Muslim population, most parents support sexual health education in schools

By Jacqueline Hendriks, Research Fellow and Lecturer, Curtin University
Share this article
Results from our preliminary study strongly challenge the assumption that Indonesian parents are barriers to the delivery of school-based sexual health education.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Barnaby Joyce falls (sort of) into step for the 'net zero' march
~ In Turkey, environmentalists struggle to preserve the city's remaining green spaces
~ Farmers groups lead the way in adapting to a changing climate
~ Life during the pandemic: An interview with former refugee, exiled cartoonist Eaten Fish
~ The AUKUS preparing a nuclear war to sustain Taiwan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ RSF opens a new room for Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit on in its digital library against censorship
~ Building trust with migrant and refugee communities is crucial for public health measures to work
~ Two governments claim to run Myanmar. So, who gets the country's seat at the UN?
~ Why the Australia-France submarine deal collapse was predictable
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on AUKUS fallout and the government moving to net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter