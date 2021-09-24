Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life during the pandemic: An interview with former refugee, exiled cartoonist Eaten Fish

By Mong Palatino
"I would like to tell other fellow artists that they should never stop trying, they should never stop searching and they should never be afraid of sharing their opinion."


