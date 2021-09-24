Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on AUKUS fallout and the government moving to net zero

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Associate Professor Caroline Fisher discuss the week in politics.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The AUKUS preparing a nuclear war to sustain Taiwan, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Building trust with migrant and refugee communities is crucial for public health measures to work
~ Two governments claim to run Myanmar. So, who gets the country's seat at the UN?
~ Why the Australia-France submarine deal collapse was predictable
~ Japan’s Next Premier Should Endorse a Sanctions Law
~ An investment in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s future: Compensating survivors of wartime sexual violence
~ More Americans couldn't get enough to eat in 2020 – a change that hit the middle class hardest
~ Outdoor exercise benefits new moms' mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Angela Merkel's career shows why we need more scientists in politics
~ Vital Signs: a simple way to cut carbon emissions — don't let polluters hide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter