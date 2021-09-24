Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan’s Next Premier Should Endorse a Sanctions Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar residents in Japan stage a protest rally in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.  © 2021 Kyodo/AP Images Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold its party presidential election on September 29. The winner will almost certainly become Japan's next prime minister. Four candidates – two women and two men – are running: the former foreign affairs and defense minister, Taro Kono; the former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida; the former communications minister, Sanae Takaichi; and the former internal affairs and communications minister, Seiko Noda. Japan has…


