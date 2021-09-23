The sun's shining and snakes are emerging, but they're not out to get you. Here's what they're really up to
By Timothy N. W. Jackson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Australian Venom Research Unit, The University of Melbourne
Chris J Jolly, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Charles Sturt University
Damian Lettoof, PhD Candidate, Curtin University
Whether you’re hoping to maximise your chances of seeing one of these shy, fascinating critters or wanting to avoid them at all costs, this article is for you.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 23, 2021