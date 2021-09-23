German election: the race to replace Angela Merkel and why it matters to New Zealand
By Mathew Doidge, Senior Research Fellow, University of Canterbury
Serena Kelly, Senior Lecturer, National Centre for Research on Europe, University of Canterbury
Germany’s imminent election may seem far away, but in an inter-connected world threatened by political and climate instability, the outcome will affect New Zealand in significant ways.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 23, 2021