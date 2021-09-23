How Covid-19 upended our understanding of migration, citizenship and inequality
By Marco Martiniello, Research Director FNRS Director, Centre d’Etude et des Migrations (CEDEM) Directeur de l'IRSS,Faculté des Sciences Sociales, Université de Liège, Université de Liège
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Research Excellence Chair in Migration and Integration, Ryerson University
Covid-19 has raised important questions about the many different ways of belonging to a country: where does the boundary between insiders and outsiders lie and who should be in or out?
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 23, 2021