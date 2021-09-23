Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan : “11 journalism rules” imposed by Taliban open way to censorship and arbitrary decisions , RSF warns

By rezam
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is very disturbed by the “11 journalism rules” that the Taliban announced at a meeting with the media on 19 September. The rules that Afghan journalists will now have to implement are vaguely worded, dangerous and liable to be used to persecute them.Working as a journalist will henceforth mean complying strictly with the 11 rules unveiled by Qari Mohammad Yousuf Ahmadi, the interim director of the Government Media and Info


© Reporters without borders -


