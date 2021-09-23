Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new oral antiviral drug for COVID is being tested in humans – can it make a difference?

By Filipa Henderson Sousa, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Infectious Diseases, Edinburgh Napier University
Peter Barlow, Professor of Immunology and Infection, Edinburgh Napier University
Share this article
Despite the effectiveness of vaccines, we still need drugs to treat COVID. Even people who have been double vaccinated stand a small chance of getting COVID and ending up moderately or even severely ill. There are drugs to treat COVID, but they have to be given in hospital.

One promising drug that could improve things is molnupiravir, an antiviral that’s moving into the final…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ German election: continuing popularity of far-right AfD has roots in east-west divide
~ German election explained: why is it always so hard to form a government?
~ How to empower older adults to become digital citizens in our tech-dependent world
~ Canada's exclusion from the AUKUS security pact reveals a failing national defence policy
~ Powerful, local stories can inspire us to take action on climate change
~ Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought
~ Shooting in Kazakhstan leaves five dead after financial dispute over real estate
~ RSF opens room for Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak in its Uncensored Library
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why
~ Some rich people will love at least one sweetener in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter