Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

By Matthew Robert Bennett, Professor of Environmental and Geographical Sciences, Bournemouth University
Sally Christine Reynolds, Principal Academic in Hominin Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Share this article
Our species began migrating out of Africa around 100,000 years ago. Aside from Antarctica, the Americas were the last continents humans reached, with the early pioneers crossing the now-submerged Bering land bridge that once connected eastern Siberia to North America.

At times throughout the Pleistocene ice age, which ended 10,000 years ago, large…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ German election: continuing popularity of far-right AfD has roots in east-west divide
~ A new oral antiviral drug for COVID is being tested in humans – can it make a difference?
~ German election explained: why is it always so hard to form a government?
~ How to empower older adults to become digital citizens in our tech-dependent world
~ Canada's exclusion from the AUKUS security pact reveals a failing national defence policy
~ Powerful, local stories can inspire us to take action on climate change
~ Shooting in Kazakhstan leaves five dead after financial dispute over real estate
~ RSF opens room for Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak in its Uncensored Library
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why
~ Some rich people will love at least one sweetener in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter