Worker shortage? Or poor work conditions? Here's what's really vexing Canadian restaurants
By Bruce McAdams, Associate Professor in Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management, University of Guelph
Rebecca Gordon, Graduate Student, University of Guelph
Should the chronic hiring struggles of Canadian restaurants be referred to as a labour shortage, or can it be more accurately portrayed as a retention issue fuelled by a lack of decent work?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021