Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Worker shortage? Or poor work conditions? Here's what's really vexing Canadian restaurants

By Bruce McAdams, Associate Professor in Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management, University of Guelph
Rebecca Gordon, Graduate Student, University of Guelph
Should the chronic hiring struggles of Canadian restaurants be referred to as a labour shortage, or can it be more accurately portrayed as a retention issue fuelled by a lack of decent work?


