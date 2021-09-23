Tolerance.ca
20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why

By Lisa Hajjar, Professor of Sociology, University of California Santa Barbara
A scholar who has visited Guantanamo 11 times to observe legal proceedings in the 9/11 terrorism case explains why the conflict continues to delay the case going to trial.


© The Conversation -


