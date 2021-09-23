Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nirvana's Nevermind: an album artwork expert decodes the famous underwater baby cover

By Christopher Vezza, PhD Candidate in Text and Image Studies, University of Glasgow
In the 30 years since it first appeared, Nirvana’s diamond-selling record Nevermind has seen several re-releases and anniversary special editions. As well as being hugely influential musically, the album has become a visual landmark of alternative popular culture.

But what exactly is the cover art, with its memorable image of a naked underwater baby apparently chasing a dollar on a fishing line, supposed to represent? As…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


