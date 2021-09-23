Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Merkel's caution has made Germany the great economic underachiever of our times

By Muhammad Ali Nasir, Associate Professor in Economics and Finance, University of Huddersfield
Share this article
Germans are taking to the polls on September 26 to elect the members for the 20th Bundestag. For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new chancellor as Angela Merkel steps down. Germany has been through some enormous challenges during her tenure, including the global financial crisis, European sovereign debt crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, and many commentators have praised her quiet efficiency.

The…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why
~ Some rich people will love at least one sweetener in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan
~ Nirvana's Nevermind: an album artwork expert decodes the famous underwater baby cover
~ Josh Frydenberg prepares ground for Scott Morrison to commit to 2050 climate target
~ Grattan on Friday: After the deal on security, Scott Morrison turns to the shift on climate
~ Children are losing caregivers to COVID-19: they need support
~ What the objections to COVID-19 control measures tell us about personal freedom
~ Whistleblowers are key to fighting corruption in South Africa. It shouldn't be at their peril
~ Tigray war antagonists are reluctant to talk peace: why and what's next
~ Some Ghanaians hate him, some love him: the mixed legacy of Jerry John Rawlings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter