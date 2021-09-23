Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children are losing caregivers to COVID-19: they need support

By Lorraine Sherr, Professor of Clinical and Health Psychology, UCL
Lucie Cluver, Honorary Professor in Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town
Share this article
Children have a very low risk of death or severe disease from COVID-19. As a result, they have not been a core focus in the pandemic response priorities of prevention, detection, and response. But this approach doesn’t take into account the secondary impacts of the pandemic. These include children being orphaned or bereft of their caregivers.

Children are among the most vulnerable members of any society and are thus disproportionately affected by the devastation of this pandemic. If every adult death represents…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why
~ Some rich people will love at least one sweetener in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan
~ Nirvana's Nevermind: an album artwork expert decodes the famous underwater baby cover
~ Josh Frydenberg prepares ground for Scott Morrison to commit to 2050 climate target
~ Merkel's caution has made Germany the great economic underachiever of our times
~ Grattan on Friday: After the deal on security, Scott Morrison turns to the shift on climate
~ What the objections to COVID-19 control measures tell us about personal freedom
~ Whistleblowers are key to fighting corruption in South Africa. It shouldn't be at their peril
~ Tigray war antagonists are reluctant to talk peace: why and what's next
~ Some Ghanaians hate him, some love him: the mixed legacy of Jerry John Rawlings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter