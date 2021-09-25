Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tigray war antagonists are reluctant to talk peace: why and what's next

By Mohammed Girma, Visiting Lecturer, University of Roehampton
In principle, most conflicts end with peace negotiations. In the Ethiopian situation, it is a matter of when, not if.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


