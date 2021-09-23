Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Scrutiny by UN Rights Body on South Sudan Remains Critical

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Delegates sit at the opening of the 41th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2019. © 2019 Magali Girardin/Keystone via AP Thank you, Madam President.  South Sudanese continue to live in a context of widespread impunity and insecurity, which threatens the enjoyment of their most fundamental rights, and highlights the ongoing need for Human Rights Council scrutiny. We welcome the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan’s recent findings exposing widespread corruption and embezzlement…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why
~ Some rich people will love at least one sweetener in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan
~ Nirvana's Nevermind: an album artwork expert decodes the famous underwater baby cover
~ Josh Frydenberg prepares ground for Scott Morrison to commit to 2050 climate target
~ Merkel's caution has made Germany the great economic underachiever of our times
~ Grattan on Friday: After the deal on security, Scott Morrison turns to the shift on climate
~ Children are losing caregivers to COVID-19: they need support
~ What the objections to COVID-19 control measures tell us about personal freedom
~ Whistleblowers are key to fighting corruption in South Africa. It shouldn't be at their peril
~ Tigray war antagonists are reluctant to talk peace: why and what's next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter