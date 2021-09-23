Tolerance.ca
Diabetes targets would cost more but the impact would be worth it: here's how

By Justine Ina Davies, Professor of Global Health, Institute for Applied Research, University of Birmingham
David Flood, Research Fellow, University of Michigan
Jennifer Manne-Goehler, Research Fellow in Medicine, Harvard University
Sanjay Basu, Director of Research, Center for Primary Care, Harvard Medical School
Targets for diabetes would improve healthy lives, reduce deaths, and be cost effective. But they should not be for managing diabetes alone; they must include treating hypertension.


© The Conversation -


