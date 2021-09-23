Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colleges must choose whether to let athletes wear school gear for paid promotions

By John Holden, Assistant Professor of Legal Studies, Oklahoma State University
Share this article
A sports management scholar weighs in on whether college athletes can appear in their school’s swag while promoting various products.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Singapore’s foreign interference bill – legal monstrosity with totalitarian leanings
~ Diabetes targets would cost more but the impact would be worth it: here's how
~ Have climate change predictions matched reality? Podcast
~ South Africa has advanced the use of sign language. But there are still gaps
~ How rising wholesale electricity prices will affect the switch to electric vehicles
~ Alexander Litvinenko: court judgment on assassinated Russian spy has cross-border implications
~ As autumn approaches here's why we see more spiders in our houses and why wasps are desperate for sugar
~ Changing your mind about something as important as vaccination isn't a sign of weakness – being open to new information is the smart way to make choices
~ 21 million Americans say Biden is 'illegitimate' and Trump should be restored by violence, survey finds
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men held responsible are still waiting for trial – here's why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter