Human Rights Observatory

Eritrea : RSF demands that Swedish Prosecutors assume their responsibility for Dawit Isaak

By assistante Afrique
NewsAs Swedish-Eritrean journalist Dawit Isaak is now detained for 20 years in Eritrea, Reporters without Borders (RSF) has submitted a request to the Prosecutor-General in Sweden to reverse a decision not to investigate crimes against humanity in Isaak’s case. RSF is asking the Prosecutor-General to fulfill her international obligation.


© Reporters without borders -


