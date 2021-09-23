Australia is no stranger to earthquakes, yet our planning polices have not adapted
By Mark Maund, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Kim Maund, Discipline Head – Construction Management, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
Thayaparan Gajendran, Associate Professor, School of Architecture and Built Environment, University of Newcastle
In 1989, Newcastle was hit by Australia’s deadliest earthquake, but high-rise development in the city’s CBD has continued nonetheless. Australia needs a consistent planning code for earthquake risk.
