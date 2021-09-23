Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban Abuses Cause Widespread Fear

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A Taliban member watches as women demonstrate for human rights in Herat, Afghanistan, September 2, 2021.  © 2021 AFP via Getty Images (New York) – The Taliban in Afghanistan’s western city of Herat are committing widespread and serious human rights violations against women and girls, Human Rights Watch and the San Jose State University (SJSU) Human Rights Institute said today. Since taking over the city on August 12, 2021, the Taliban have instilled fear among women and girls by searching out high-profile women; denying women freedom of movement outside their homes;…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sign Language Is Key to Real Inclusion
~ Behind Chinese Wikipedia user ban: threats, verbal attacks and election canvassing
~ Facebook uses media to make or break politicians
~ France sets up a unit to fight against foreign fake news
~ Washington against EU Directive on digital markets
~ Instagram can make teens feel bad about their body, but parents can help. Here's how
~ We may never be able to predict earthquakes – but we can already know enough to be prepared
~ COVID-19 increases the chance of getting an autoimmune condition. Here's what the science says so far
~ In the 19th century, a man was busted for pasting photos of women's heads on naked bodies ... sound familiar?
~ Can animals sense when an earthquake is about to happen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter