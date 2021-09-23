Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sign Language Is Key to Real Inclusion

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A sign language interpreter records sign language lessons that are broadcast on public television, at an elementary school in Athens, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.  © 2020 Thanassis Stavrakis/AP Images Imagine that during a national emergency, you and your loved ones are at risk. The government is announcing information that could have a profound impact on your safety, but you don’t have access to it because it hasn’t been made available to you. This is the situation many deaf people have found themselves in during the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, when important information…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban Abuses Cause Widespread Fear
~ Behind Chinese Wikipedia user ban: threats, verbal attacks and election canvassing
~ Facebook uses media to make or break politicians
~ France sets up a unit to fight against foreign fake news
~ Washington against EU Directive on digital markets
~ Instagram can make teens feel bad about their body, but parents can help. Here's how
~ We may never be able to predict earthquakes – but we can already know enough to be prepared
~ COVID-19 increases the chance of getting an autoimmune condition. Here's what the science says so far
~ In the 19th century, a man was busted for pasting photos of women's heads on naked bodies ... sound familiar?
~ Can animals sense when an earthquake is about to happen?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter