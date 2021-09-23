Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Instagram can make teens feel bad about their body, but parents can help. Here's how

By Gemma Sharp, NHMRC Early Career Senior Research Fellow, Monash University
Jasmine Fardouly, Research fellow, UNSW
Marilyn Bromberg, Senior Lecturer in Law, The University of Western Australia
Tama Leaver, Professor of Internet Studies, Curtin University
Ysabel Gerrard, Lecturer in Digital Media and Society, University of Sheffield
New information Instagram makes teens feel worse about their bodies is an opportunity for parents to start a conversation with their children about their online lives, and encourage positive habits.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


