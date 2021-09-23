Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In the 19th century, a man was busted for pasting photos of women's heads on naked bodies ... sound familiar?

By Jessica Lake, Research Fellow, Australian Catholic University
Deepfake technology is a new concern. But since the beginning of photography, men have been taking and sexually exploiting women’s images without their consent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


