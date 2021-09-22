Calling the latest gene technologies 'natural' is a semantic distraction — they must still be regulated
By Jack Heinemann, Professor of Molecular Biology and Genetics, University of Canterbury
Brigitta Kurenbach, University of Canterbury
Deborah Paull, University of Canterbury
Sophie Walker, Guest Lecturer, University of Canterbury
Nuclear bombs use reactions that can occur naturally, but that is a nonsense argument to deregulate them. So why are these same arguments used to promote deregulation of gene technology?
Wednesday, September 22, 2021