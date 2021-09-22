Children learn science in nature play long before they get to school classrooms and labs
By Amy Cutter-Mackenzie-Knowles, Executive Dean, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
Alexandra Lasczik, Associate Professor, Arts & Education, Southern Cross University
Karen Malone, Professor, Environmental Sustainability and Childhood Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Linda Knight, Associate Professor, Early Childhood: Creative Practice and Digital Media, RMIT University
Mahi Paquette, Research Associate, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
Maia Osborn, Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
New research demonstrates the many aspects of nature play that make it a great way for young children to gain STEM knowledge.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021