Ivermectin shows us how hard it is to use old drugs for COVID. Here's how to do better next time
By Jonathan Baell, Research Professor in Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery, Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Monash University
Michael Jennings, Professor and Deputy Director/NHMRC Fellow, Institute for Glycomics, Griffith University
Michael Parker, Professor Biochemistry and Pharmacology and Director, Bio21 Institute, The University of Melbourne
The path to using old drugs for COVID is full of potholes. So why are we using the same old flawed methods when we actually know what works?
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021