Another Political Detention in Mali

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Sundiata Keïta army base in Kati, Mali, May 25, 2021.  © 2021 Amadou Keita/Reuters Dr. Kalilou Doumbia, a respected jurist and advisor to Mali’s top political figures, went missing while en route to a meeting on September 6 at the University of Bamako, where he lectures on legal and political studies. “He told me he was on his way, but when he didn’t show, we started calling people along the route he would’ve taken to work, to see if they’d seen anything suspicious,” a colleague told Human Rights Watch.   The next day his family filed a missing person’s report,…


© Human Rights Watch -


