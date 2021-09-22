Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Loss of press freedom in Algeria – the figures speak for themselves

By raniac
NewsOn the eve of the start of Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni’s retrial, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the increase in attacks on the media and oppressive behaviour by the Algerian authorities during the past few months.What with arbitrary arrests, prosecutions and prison sentences, the past several months have seen yet another surge in press freedom violations.


© Reporters without borders -


