Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How fish can still be part of a more sustainable food future

By Dave Little, Professor of Aquatic Resources Development, University of Stirling
Richard Newton, Research fellow, University of Stirling
Share this article
If you want to reduce your personal impact on the environment, cutting back on eating animal products is one of the simplest things you can do. But becoming vegan and eating only plants is unlikely to be an appropriate solution for everyone in the world.

Fish and other seafood is often overlooked by the environmentally conscious, but new research known as the Blue Food Assessment show they can be part of meeting the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Arctic sea ice hits its minimum extent for the year – 2 NASA scientists explain what's driving the overall decline
~ Scouse Soldiers: the organised crime gangs of Merseyside
~ The solution to homeless encampments is making them unnecessary, not illegal
~ Climate change is harming children’s mental health – and this is just the start
~ Why Beethoven wasn't the original punk rocker of classical music
~ Belarusian authorities rule to liquidate domestic violence shelter
~ UN Development Agency Embraces Egypt’s Abusive Rulers
~ Biden’s Best Chance to Tackle US Inequality
~ Afghanistan : Taliban “journalism rules” open way to censorship and persecution, RSF warns
~ RSF calls for thorough investigation into journalist’s murder in western Colombia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter