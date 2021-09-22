Climate change is harming children’s mental health – and this is just the start
By Francis Vergunst, Postdoctoral Fellow in developmental public health, Université de Montréal
Helen Louise Berry, Hon Professor of Climate Change and Mental Health, University of Sydney
Research shows climate change is already affecting the healthy psychological development of children worldwide. Children’s mental health risks will only accelerate as climate change advances.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 22, 2021