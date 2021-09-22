Tolerance.ca
Belarusian authorities rule to liquidate domestic violence shelter

By Transitions Online
The liquidation of Radislava is part of an ongoing crackdown on NGOs, independent media, and activists in Belarus that intensified this summer following a year of protests against fraudulent elections.


