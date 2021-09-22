Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Development Agency Embraces Egypt’s Abusive Rulers

By Human Rights Watch
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi appears with UNDP officials at the release of the new UNDP Egypt report in the new administrative capital, east of Cairo, September 14, 2021. The United Nations Development Program's (UNDP) Egypt office issued a press release last week lavishing praise on President al-Sisi's government's supposed "good governance and accountability." This is a very different Egypt from the one Human Rights Watch and other rights organizations have been monitoring. Instead, we have documented…


© Human Rights Watch -


