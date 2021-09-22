Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan : Taliban “journalism rules” open way to censorship and persecution, RSF warns

By rezam
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is very disturbed by the “11 journalism rules” that the Taliban announced at a meeting with the media on 19 September. The rules that Afghan journalists will now have to implement are vaguely worded, dangerous and liable to be used to persecute them.Working as a journalist will henceforth mean complying strictly with the 11 rules unveiled by Qari Mohammad Yousuf Ahmadi, the interim director of the Government Media and Info


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF calls for thorough investigation into journalist’s murder in western Colombia
~ Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind
~ Evidence shows that, yes, masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go
~ Study shows an abortion ban may lead to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths
~ Spreading HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is against the law in 37 states – with penalties ranging up to life in prison
~ How the Satanic Temple is using 'abortion rituals' to claim religious liberty against the Texas' 'heartbeat bill'
~ Your driver-assist system may be out of alignment... with your understanding of how it works
~ Psychological 'specialness spirals' can make ordinary items feel like treasures – and may explain how clutter accumulates
~ Therapy dogs help students cope with the stress of college life
~ Female leaders in higher education have created more inclusive and open institutions – here are 3 key figures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter