Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for thorough investigation into journalist’s murder in western Colombia

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the murder of a veteran journalist, Marcos Efraín Montalvo Escobar, in western Colombia’s Valle del Cauca department, an extremely dangerous region for the media, and calls on the Colombian authorities to conduct an exhaustive investigation to identify those behind this apparent contract killing.Marcos Efraín Montalvo Escobar, 68, was gunned down on the evening of 19 September while shopping in the Esperanza district of the city of Tuluá.


© Reporters without borders -


