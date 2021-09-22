Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Therapy dogs help students cope with the stress of college life

By Christine Kivlen, Assistant Professor (Clinical) of Occupational Therapy, Wayne State University
Share this article
At a private college in the Northeast, a first-year student said it was the highlight of her day whenever she would lie on the floor of her adviser’s office and cuddle with a therapy dog, a Leonberger named Stella.

At a large public university in the Midwest, a graduate student spoke of how a therapy dog there provided some much-needed relief.

“What stands out for me is how comforting it felt to pet the therapy dog, especially when I started to miss my family and my own dog at home,” the student, who is in a demanding health professional program, told me for my


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan : Taliban “journalism rules” open way to censorship and persecution, RSF warns
~ RSF calls for thorough investigation into journalist’s murder in western Colombia
~ Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind
~ Evidence shows that, yes, masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go
~ Study shows an abortion ban may lead to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths
~ Spreading HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is against the law in 37 states – with penalties ranging up to life in prison
~ How the Satanic Temple is using 'abortion rituals' to claim religious liberty against the Texas' 'heartbeat bill'
~ Your driver-assist system may be out of alignment... with your understanding of how it works
~ Psychological 'specialness spirals' can make ordinary items feel like treasures – and may explain how clutter accumulates
~ Female leaders in higher education have created more inclusive and open institutions – here are 3 key figures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter