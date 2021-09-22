Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Female leaders in higher education have created more inclusive and open institutions – here are 3 key figures

By Thalia Plata, Editorial Intern
Share this article
In a webinar hosted by The Conversation, “Women’s Transformative Power in Higher Education and Beyond,” current leaders discussed how their predecessors have shaped higher education.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Afghanistan : Taliban “journalism rules” open way to censorship and persecution, RSF warns
~ RSF calls for thorough investigation into journalist’s murder in western Colombia
~ Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind
~ Evidence shows that, yes, masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go
~ Study shows an abortion ban may lead to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths
~ Spreading HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is against the law in 37 states – with penalties ranging up to life in prison
~ How the Satanic Temple is using 'abortion rituals' to claim religious liberty against the Texas' 'heartbeat bill'
~ Your driver-assist system may be out of alignment... with your understanding of how it works
~ Psychological 'specialness spirals' can make ordinary items feel like treasures – and may explain how clutter accumulates
~ Therapy dogs help students cope with the stress of college life
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter