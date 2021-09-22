Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air pollution: most national limits are unsafe for human health – new WHO guidelines

By Suzanne Bartington, Clinical Research Fellow in Environmental Health, University of Birmingham
Roy Harrison, Queen Elizabeth II Birmingham Centenary Professor of Environmental Health, University of Birmingham
The combined effect of indoor and outdoor air pollution is estimated to cause seven million early deaths each year worldwide. The most harmful pollutants include nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) and fine particulate matter, or PM2.5 – particles smaller than 2.5 micrometres – which can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

Exposure to particulate pollution over years or decades can reduce a person’s life…


