Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plans for more distinctly 'British' TV could threaten the industry's potential for diverse brilliance

By Beth Johnson, Associate Professor in Film and Media; Deputy Head of School of Media and Communication, University of Leeds
What makes a TV show British? Former media minister John Whittingdale had some ideas when he recently announced government plans to require UK public service broadcasters to produce “distinctly British” programmes. Speaking at the Royal Television Society convention in Cambridge he noted:

Britishness is, of course, a nebulous concept. It means different things to each and every one of us in this room. And yet we all know it when we see it…


© The Conversation -


