Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Accountants can reduce the environmental impact of mining: pointers for South Africa

By Huibrecht Margaretha (Breggie) van der Poll, Professor of Management Accounting, University of South Africa
The South African coal mining industry has a long history, dating back to the late 19th century, and contributes significantly to the economy. The coal sector employs 92,230 people and annual earnings are R27.9 billion (about US$2 billion). But the industry is causing severe environmental challenges.

For example, Emalahleni, a city in the country’s Mpumalanga province, has been exposed for over a century to the continuous mining of coal.…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


